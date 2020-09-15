RLDA invites bids for railway land in Bengaluru

The Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA), a statutory body under the Ministry of Railways, has invited online bids for leasing out a land parcel on Platform Road in Bengaluru.

The vacant land parcel measures about 10,128 sq m and is strategically located in proximity to the Bangalore City Railway Station as well as the Kempegowda Bus Station.

The land is surrounded by residential colonies — VV Giri Colony, Shastri Nagar, Lakshmanpuri, Jakkarayanakere —residential dwelling units and commercial establishments including lodges, hotels and hospitals.

“The land parcel at Platform Road, Bengaluru is ideal for residential (mixed) use development which will be leased out for a time period of 99 years. The land has good connectivity from residential, educational, commercial and retail establishments making it an ideal land bank for any kind of residential or mixed use development,” Ved Parkash Dudeja, Chairman, RLDA said in a press release.