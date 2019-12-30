Sand door delivery in AP from Jan 2

The Andhra Pradesh government is planning to introduce door-delivery of sand from January 2, 2020. It will launch a pilot project in Krishna district and then extend it.

The decision was taken on Monday at a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. It may be noted that sand scarcity hit construction sector during the last few months. After the opposition parties and the public raised a hue and cry, the State government initiated corrective measures and now the position has eased considerably.

The Chief Minister has instructed that GPS equipment will be fitted on vehicles carrying sand to keep track and strict steps will be taken to check smuggling to other States. Consumers should have no difficulty in getting sand and and adequate stocks built to prepare for the next monsoon.