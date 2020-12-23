SAP to equip MSMEs with digital skills, affordable ERP

Packing batteries with more punch
Enterprise technology solutions firm SAP India will help micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in Telangana acquire digital skills and technologies.
SAP and the Telangana Government have signed an agreement, which seeks to promote entrepreneurship by providing them with access to the global marketplace, digital skills for the workforce and access to affordable enterprise technology.
“SAP is committed to aligning with the nation’s digital agenda by supporting MSMEs with the best suite of solutions to make them globally competitive,” Kulmeet Bawa, President and Managing Director of SAP Indian Subcontinent, has said.
“Given the current business scenario and state of the economy, this association will enable the MSMEs in the State to become future-ready while driving greater efficiencies,” Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary (Industries and Commerce), Government of Telangana, said.
The MSMEs in the State will have open access to SAP Ariba Discovery, where any buyer can post sourcing needs and any of the four million suppliers on Ariba Network can respond with their ability to deliver the goods and services required.
“The SMEs in Telangana can enroll themselves as suppliers and access a global customer market,” an SAP executive said.
The MSMEs will get access to 240 courses through SAP India’s digital skilling initiative Code Unnati. “The curated courses can be accessed via Android phones,” he said.
The MSMEs will be able to get access to SAP’s enterprise resource planning (ERP) – Business One Starter Pack on the cloud.
