News

Saudi Aramco has assured Indian refiners that there will not be any supply shortage: Ministry

Reuters New Delhi | Updated on September 16, 2019 Published on September 16, 2019

Top oil producer Saudi Aramco has told Indian refiners that there will be no shortage in supplies, the Oil Ministry said on Monday, after an attack on Saudi Arabia's crude oil facilities over the weekend.

The Ministry said it was closely monitoring the situation and was in talks with Indian refiners and Saudi Aramco.

Saudi Arabia is India's top oil supplier after Iraq. In January-July, it supplied 7,88,200 barrels per day of oil to India.

Published on September 16, 2019
Saudi Arabia
CRUDE OIL
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Former AP speaker Kodela Sivaprasada Rao passes away