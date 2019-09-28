Saudi drone attack: No disruption in supply of LPG, clarifies IndianOil

There has been no disruption in the supply of Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) in the country according to Indian Oil.

IOC was responding to media reports of a shortfall in cooking gas supplies after a drone attack on Saudi Arabia’s oil processing facilities.

Oil Marketing Companies have adequate stocks for the festive season ahead, a company statement said.

“There are media reports of a possible LPG cooking gas crunch in the country in the festive season ahead. The Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) would like to clarify that, contrary to such reports, they are fully equipped to meet the enhanced LPG demand through both indigenous sources as well as imports,” IOCL said.

“While all LPG suppliers, including Saudi Aramco, are standing by their commitment to dispatch agreed quantities, indigenous supplies have also been stepped up and additional cargoes are being arranged to meet the enhanced demand in the festive period,” the statement added.