School, college students and teachers driving force of Covid-19 in Punjab: Govt

The government of Punjab said that school and college-going students and teachers are the main drivers of the coronavirus wave in the state, The Tribune reported.

According to the government assessment, school and college goers tend to have a milder infection but high viral load, causing threat to the elderly.

The official report tabled before Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan maintained that people who drop and receive students from schools and colleges are at a high risk of contracting the virus.

The report further indicated that people who are 50 and above are the major contributor to the increasing caseload in Punjab. They constitute 31.4 per cent of the total positive cases in the state, as per the report that analysed data between February 22-28.

The report further revealed that Ludhiana was among the six districts in Punjab that has reported maximum positive cases among students.

“We have been doing analysis of the current Covid situation and making projections for the future for making adequate arrangements to combat the second wave of infection in the state,” said Hussan Lal, Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, as cited in the Tribune report.

He added: “People must adhere to the appropriate Covid behavior to help check the further spread of the infection.”

Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma said, as cited in the Indian Express report: “I did a meeting with the NGOs of Ludhiana where they can play a role in spreading this message among people that they should move out of the house only for necessary work and should follow Covid guidelines.”

He added: “In addition to this, religious heads have also been requested to spread this message across to appeal to masses to avoid visiting religious places and instead pray at their respective homes only. We have also imposed night curfew starting from March 12 onwards which will be from 11 pm to 5 am, till further orders.”

Meanwhile, almost two lakh people have been tested positive for the virus in the state so far, with 5,996 deaths reported.