ABB drives play key role at Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin manufacturing facility

ABB has today announced that its drives are playing a key role in the cleanroom infrastructure of Bharat Biotech, which is the country’s first indigenous Covid-19 vaccine manufacturer.
Manufacturing of vaccines is a complex process and needs a clean room environment to deliver the desired output. Clean room manufacturing environments are utilised as a part of specialised industrial production or scientific research and require high levels of flexibility, safety, and performance.
Proper temperature, humidity, airflow, air pressure, and other conditions are mandatory to provide a safe vaccine without any risk of contamination.
ABB’s ACS560 drives are playing a vital role in Bharat Biotech’s clean room infrastructure, where the company manufactures ‘Covaxin.’ Bharat Biotech has supplied 20 million doses for the national vaccination roll-out in April and is targeting to produce 700 million doses per year, the company said in a regulatory annnouncement filed with BSE.
“Domestic production of medicine and vaccines has become imperative at this stage of the pandemic. Our endeavor is to support our customers and other stakeholders with our products and solutions and ease the process,” said AR Madhusudan, President, Drive Products, Motion India.
“Our drives are also installed at other pharma companies in India, which are manufacturing Covid-19 vaccines for the country,” added Madhusudan.
One of the most critical aspects of clean room HVAC systems is air filtration. Not only do these systems control temperature, humidity, and air pressure, they also control the ventilation within the clean room, including the direction, speed, and filtration of air as it flows into and out of the space.
The ACS560 is manufactured at ABB India’s Peenya facility.
