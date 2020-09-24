Active Covid-19 cases fall for sixth consecutive day

The number of active Covid-19 cases in the country has been falling continuously for the last six days with new recoveries surpassing fresh cases reported daily.

According to data from the Health Ministry, 87,374 people recovered from their infection, while 86,508 new cases reported during the last 24 hours. As many 1,129 people succumbed to the Covid-19 infection during the same period.

As a result, the total number of active Covid-19 cases fell to 9,66,382 as on Thursday morning. Since January 30, the day the first Covid-19 case reported in the country, India has a total confirmed 57.3 lakh cases of which 46.7 lakh have already recovered. The Covid-19 death toll as of now stood at 91,149.