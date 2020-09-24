Science

Active Covid-19 cases fall for sixth consecutive day

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on September 24, 2020 Published on September 24, 2020

A medical staff conducting rapid Antigen Testing for Covid 19 at the New Delhi Railway Station   -  RV Moorthy

Total confirmed cases cross 57-lakh mark

The number of active Covid-19 cases in the country has been falling continuously for the last six days with new recoveries surpassing fresh cases reported daily.

According to data from the Health Ministry, 87,374 people recovered from their infection, while 86,508 new cases reported during the last 24 hours. As many 1,129 people succumbed to the Covid-19 infection during the same period.

As a result, the total number of active Covid-19 cases fell to 9,66,382 as on Thursday morning. Since January 30, the day the first Covid-19 case reported in the country, India has a total confirmed 57.3 lakh cases of which 46.7 lakh have already recovered. The Covid-19 death toll as of now stood at 91,149.

