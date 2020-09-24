Active Covid-19 cases fall for sixth consecutive day

The Amazfit Bip S: Loaded with personal features
Huami’s smartwatch has an appealing design and premium features
The number of active Covid-19 cases in the country has been falling continuously for the last six days with new recoveries surpassing fresh cases reported daily.
According to data from the Health Ministry, 87,374 people recovered from their infection, while 86,508 new cases reported during the last 24 hours. As many 1,129 people succumbed to the Covid-19 infection during the same period.
Also read: J&J starts Phase 3 trial on Janssen’s single-shot Covid-19 vaccine candidate
As a result, the total number of active Covid-19 cases fell to 9,66,382 as on Thursday morning. Since January 30, the day the first Covid-19 case reported in the country, India has a total confirmed 57.3 lakh cases of which 46.7 lakh have already recovered. The Covid-19 death toll as of now stood at 91,149.
Huami’s smartwatch has an appealing design and premium features
Covid isolation centres for TCS staffWe have heard heartening stories of some companies going the extra mile ...
Starting now, you have one more way of buying an Apple product. Direct from Apple. There’s a brand new store ...
Construction shows spike in demand; there has also been a rise in contractual assignments
Money managers are trimming their speculative positions, but fundamentals of the metal are still intact
The concession in dates provided earlier stands — there is no further extension
A drop in trading volume can have significant impact
Fortunes are linked to assets under mutual funds, which are set for steady growth
The Indian Premier League opens in the UAE tomorrow amidst a pandemic that has altered the essence of the ...
Author and three-time Member of Parliament on his new book Tharoorosaurus, and how words delight as well as ...
Languages don’t have to be mutually exclusive; they can bleed into each other, or flow steadily alongside, ...
The grandest room of the Rashtrapati Bhavan was designed only for royal gatherings, but ended up opening its ...
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...