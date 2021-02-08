Science

Adults between 20-49 years significantly responsible for rising Covid cases: study

Prashasti Awasthi Mumbai | Updated on February 08, 2021 Published on February 08, 2021

Mask-clad passengers in a hurry to get into a bus Delhi, the only affordable, public transport choice offered by government. Still, several buses can be seen running with limited capacity, as people take to other modes of transport in the backdrop of Covid-19 in New Delhi- Photo:Kamal Narang   -  BusinessLine

A new study cautioned that adults between 20 to 49 years have been the only ones significantly responsible for the rising COVID cases, Times of India reported.

Imperial College London researchers reported that adults are reportedly the only group still spreading the virulent virus.

For the study, the researchers used phone data from over 10 million individuals of the United States. 65 out of 100 infections originated from this age group. While children, as well as teenagers, have accounted for the minimal spread of the virus.

The elderly are more vulnerable to the contagious virus, but they are less likely to spread it to others.

The findings further noted that children aged nine and younger than 9 contributed to less than 5 per cent of infection, while those aged 10 to 19 were responsible for less than 10 per cent.

Responding to the findings, the researchers concluded that extra prevention measures are needed among adults.

Those belonging to the 20 to 49 age bracket need to be extra careful and follow the norms diligently. The study stated that they must maintain social distancing, wear masks, and follow hygiene etiquette to protect themselves and others from the contagious virus.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on February 08, 2021
Covid-19
medical research
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.