Alltech researchers develop alternative to insulin

Huawei GT 2: The fitness smartwatch with long battery life
An elegant and premium looking fitness and health companion with long battery life
Here is some sweet news for diabetics from Alltech Life Sciences. A possible & affordable alternative to insulin is in the offing.
Researchers at the Kentucky, US based, $2billion, animal nutrition major have developed a compound that could make painful injections, pumps and pens to administer insulin and maintain blood glucose levels in diabetics passé.
The compound called NPC43 is effective when administered either orally or by injection. The implications could extend beyond diabetes to any syndrome or disease associated with insulin resistance. This may include polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), heart related disease, and obesity, say Alltech researchers.
There are an estimated 450 million people living with diabetes worldwide according to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), with a staggering over 50 per cent increase expected by 2045.
In 2020, “We will decide on how to take the product to the market in the near future. Since investment for further development is also high, partnerships is the best way forward”, said Mark Lyons, President and CEO of Alltech.
One other option is to license the compound to a Pharma major. The challenge is to get the product across regulatory bodies and the Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its efficacy and safety in humans, which will take a few years and millions of dollars.
The results from 12 years of scientific research were published in the journal Cellular and Molecular Life Sciences. The paper details the development of the novel treatment for both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes.
Explaining the mechanism in a paper, Ronan Power, the Chief Scientific Officer said: “Imagine insulin to be a key and an insulin receptor to be a lock that allows glucose to enter cells.”
“Type 1 diabetics can’t produce keys and, although Type 2 diabetics can, they possess broken locks. The result of either type is that the glucose door remains shut. What we have discovered is a way to open the lock without a key, even if the lock is broken,” he added. The next step will be clinical trials. The market for insulin products is estimated to be around $24billion.
The Life Science Division of Alltech has been working on anti-ageing and diabetes over the past few decades.“We will be creating a scientific advisory board and five key science divisions in a bid to boost our work in the area”, Mark Lyons, who was in Hyderabad recently told BusinessLine.
The oral insulin replacement is a promising breakthrough for our efforts. With the guidance of Karl Dawson ( who retired this year) for over two decades and Ronan Power, the Chief Scientific Officer efforts will be made to give focus and push to research, he added.
Alltech has over 100 researchers, 20 global collaborations and bioscience centres in the US, China, Ireland and Netherlands. In India, the company has significant presence with manufacturing units in Pune for animal nutrition feed.
An elegant and premium looking fitness and health companion with long battery life
An intervention programme in Gujarat helps achieve safe motherhood
How an anganwadi centre came up in Chittorgarh’s Arania village
The village of Seri in Himachal Pradesh is going all out to protect the endangered bird species
A narrow rally in stocks and debt defaults saw investors get rather a raw deal in 2019. We ask leading fund ...
This should provide a cushion against corrective declines
The recent weakness in the stock is a buying opportunity for long-term investors, given the company’s strong ...
In a tough year for most asset classes, we broad-based our offerings and introduced useful, new features for ...
The resilience of the Iranian woman keeps her visible and engaged in public spaces, despite many restrictions
A recent Unesco distinction raises a toast to a city that prides itself for its history of culinary riches
This week we look back at 2019. BLink’s year-end quiz!The year gone by1 In August, which 22-year-old Indian ...
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
The Indian renewable energy industry is in a situation of concern but there is no cause for despondency
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...