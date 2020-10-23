Aspirin can prevent cardiovascular complications in Covid cases: Study

Magnetic personality, but attractive enough?
A recent study led by researchers at the University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) revealed that the intake of daily low-dose aspirin by hospitalised Covid-19 patients can reduce the risk of cardiovascular complications.
The study stated that people relying on aspirin are less likely to be put on a ventilator and are more likely to survive the infection compared to hospitalised patients who were not taking aspirin.
The researchers believe that this provides “cautious optimism” for an inexpensive, accessible medication that could help prevent severe complications.
Study lead author Jonathan Chow, MD, Assistant Professor of Anesthesiology at UMSOM, said in a statement: “This is a critical finding that needs to be confirmed through a randomised clinical trial. If our finding is confirmed, it would make aspirin the first widely available, over-the-counter medication to reduce mortality in Covid-19 patients.”
For the study, the researchers shortlisted the medical records of 412 Covid-19 patients, age of 55 on average, who were hospitalised over the past few months due to complications of their infection.
Of them, about a quarter of the patients were taking a daily low-dose aspirin (usually 81 milligrams) before they were admitted or right after admission to manage their cardiovascular disease.
The findings suggested that the aspirin use was associated with a 44 per cent reduction in the risk of being put on a mechanical ventilator, a 43 per cent decrease in the risk of ICU admission.
It also showed a 47 per cent decrease in the risk of dying in the hospital compared to those who were not taking aspirin.
The patients in the aspirin group did not witness a dramatic increase in critical events such as major bleeding while hospitalised.
The study was published in the journal Anesthesia and Analgesia.
