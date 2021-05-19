BEML rolls out minefield marking equipment

BEML Limited, a defence public sectors, has rolled out the prototype of Mechanical Minefield Marking Equipment Mk-II, built on BEML TATRA 6x6 an ‘Atmanirbhar’ product, developed through TOT from R&D E Engineers, DRDO.

BEML signed LAToT during the ‘Bandhan’ event at the DEFEXPO 2020 and is executing the project by partnering with many MSMEs.

Mechanical Minefield Marking Equipment MK-II developed by R & DE (Engineers) would benefit the Indian Army to mark/fence minefields. The MK II is designed to mark the minefields faster , semi-automatically with minimal human intervention, said a company release.

M V Rajasekar, CMD, BEML, said, ”The equipment will greatly benefit the Indian Army during operations. I am sure that this project would be the harbinger for many more projects to come.”

BEML is expected to receive the orders of more than 55 systems from MoD after the successful trial evaluation.

“The equipment is capable of marking/fencing at a minimum rate of 1.2 km/hr with the inter-picket spacing of 15 m. The system can place the pickets at 10 – 35 meters spacing in the step of 5 m. The picket can be driven to a maximum depth of 450 mm by this system,” the release added.

MMME Mk-II system is designed to operate in the plains of Punjab and, as well as semi-desert and desert of Rajasthan in all weather conditions. The system can store 500 numbers of pickets and polypropylene rope of 15 km in length.

The main sub-systems which are to be integrated onto the vehicle are carrier vehicle, mechanical sub-system, pneumatic sub-system, electrical sub-system and electronic sub-system with selected sub-vendors. BEML is following sourcing of subsystems from industries established during the development phase. The superstructure is being built by sub-vendors and supplied to Accurate Group for integration onto BEML HMV.

The virtual roll out was held in the presence of Rajasekar and V. V. Parliker, Director, R&D (Engrs), DRDO. Also present were Kiran Jadhav, CMD Accurate Group, other partners from Dynalog (India) Ltd, Electro-pneumatics & Hydraulics and Adroit System Pvt Ltd and BEML team headed by A K Srivastav, Director Defence.