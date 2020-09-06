BITS Pilani-Hyderabad startup Baiid Auto develops IoT-enabled face mask

Technology Business Incubator of BITS Pilani Hyderabad incubated startup Baiid Auto Technologies has developed an IoT based smart facemask for a medical condition such as Covid-19 and pulmonary disorders.

This mask helps in not just protecting an individual from being exposed to infection but also monitors their health parameters remotely.

The smart Facemask helps Covid-19 warriors to monitor patients through their smartphones efficiently and thereby reducing the time, they spent in the isolation ward to collect basic parameters, which reduces the risks of them being infected.

The IoT device attached to the mask processes and screens the body’s essential factors such as temperature and blood oxygen levels etc and monitors the humidity levels that develop inside the mask layers over a period. The feature called OBV (Oxy-Breathe Ventilators) attached along with the smart mask, which helps the user to expel the heat and removes moisture from the mask so it can be worn continuously without causing any discomfort and also reduces the probability of infection caused due to always wearing a mask. The system can be activated remotely using IoT Mobile applications and controlled through comfortable touch and play.

Another feature for specially designed cotton fabric is the green and eco-friendly filters, i.e. three-layer filters which can be replaced quickly and wash the cotton fabrics.

The BSCOUT mask APP developed for Android and IOS is cloud-based remote patient monitoring and health assessment tool that tracks vital parameters like fever, blood oxygen levels, and migraine due to the pressure differences in altitudes and provides instant data for doctors to remotely monitor there patient in home isolation.

Ramnadh Mandali, Founder and CEO in a statement said, “We offer a complete package for Hospitals, Doctors or to the individuals who are suffering from Covid-19 or any respiratory illness. The product ranges from a complete management system to a standalone Smart Mask to IoT Mask. It is user friendly, and anyone can install this device on their own without any technical support."

"We are exploring Make in India and investment opportunities for scaling the manufacturing of our smart mask with the support of TBI BITS Pilani Hyderabad," he said.

Prashant Sinha, Head, TBI BITS Pilani Hyderabad informed, the tech solution to accelerate new normal has unlocked prospect on contemplating on forthcoming innovative startup ideas and Atma Nirbhar Bharat. The use of deep tech solution such as IoT and sensors would be useful for non-invasive sensor-based general diagnostic methods."

The cloud-based app feature eases how our Covid-19 warriors can reach patients who are advised to home quarantine and makes an efficient health monitoring system for such scenarios.

There is also a scope of use of smart fabrics for mask manufacturing, which is being explored currently. Besides, the compulsion of wearing a mask has created a decent business proposition from household manufacturing to SMEs at large.