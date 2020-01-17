Building capacity in stem cell research

Department of Biotechnology’s Bengaluru-based Institute for Stem Cell Science and Regenerative Medicine (inStem) is conducting a 10-day laboratory workshop on `Reprogramming human somatic cells to induced pluripotent stem cells’ from January 15 to 24.

The workshop is part of an effort to train and build capacity in stem cell research in the country.

Nine researchers from different institutions across the country are receiving hands-on training at the workshop. It focused on techniques involved in the generation and maintenance of high-quality human induced pluripotent stem cells from human somatic cells. The course combines hands-on laboratory training sessions and lectures from experts in the field.

The training has been organised under the aegis of the Accelerator program for Discovery in Brain disorders using Stem cells (ADBS), which aims to promote research in the area of mental illness by harnessing the power of sophisticated clinical investigations, modern human genetics, and stem cell technology.

The programme was launched in 2016 under the joint stewardship of Institute for Stem Cell Biology and Regenerative Medicine, National Centre for Biological Sciences and National Institute for Mental Health and Neurosciences. It is supported by Department of Biotechnology and Pratiksha Trust founded by Mr. Kris Gopalakrishnan and Mrs. Sudha Gopalakrishnan.

(India Science Wire)

