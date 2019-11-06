C-CAMP to set up prototyping facility for medtech startups

Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms (C-CAMP) with support from National BioPharma Mission, BIRAC and DBT, will soon launch National Medtech Rapid Prototyping Facility for Microfluidic Medical Devices.

C-CAMP is a Department of Biotechnology, GoI initiative with a mandate to enable cutting-edge research and innovation in the life sciences.

The facility with a focus on microfluidics platform technologies will also enable medtech startups from all over India to take their product from design stage to prototyping and pilot scale.

The new facility is likely to be launched formally in 2020 envisaging to provide design and prototyping support to medtech startups in developing low-cost, rapid and point-of-care microfluidic device solutions with applicability in healthcare, both human and animal health. C-CAMP said to call for pre-booking of the facility will be announced in shortly.