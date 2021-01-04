CDC to ramp up genome sequencing of Covid-19, says report

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) expects to check more samples for the new Covid strain to understand the new mutations in the coming weeks, a top official said on Sunday, as cited in a CNN report.
Dr Gregory Armstrong, director of the Office of Advanced Molecular Detection at the CDC’s National Center for Emerging and Zoonotic Infectious Diseases, revealed that the CDC is now sequencing around 3,000 samples a week and may double it to 6,500 per week.
Covid: UK strain pushes India to map 5% of all positive cases
The genome sequencing — determination of the entire genetic map of the pathogen — is carried out to understand the mutations that could aid the virus to be more contagious.
“It's important that we monitor the virus and that we be able to pick up these trends that have implications for public health and clinical medicine,” Armstrong told CNN.
New app can carry out Covid-19 genome analysis within minutes
A new variant had emerged in Britain in late 2020. The virulent virus was more contagious than the previous strains, although it does not affect the severity of the disease, as per earlier reports.
The new strain has been circulating in at least 37 countries, including the US, where cases have been detected in California, Colorado, and Florida.
To accelerate the sequencing process, the CDC gave about $15 million to state health labs in December. It also granted around $8 million to seven university labs to conduct sequencing of the virus, Armstrong revealed.
Since the inception of the outbreak, the US has submitted around 57,000 genomic sequences to GISAID, a centralised database used by countries around the world, while the UK has already submitted about 141,000 sequences even after it reported far fewer cases of the virus than the US.
Armstrong believes that this is because the UK has a more centralised system for sequencing. However, in the US several different types of labs — federal, state, academic, and private — are doing the work. “It’s a somewhat patchy system,” Armstrong added.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
New Year offers opportunities in equity, debt and gold.But your need to tread with caution
Market awaits cues from Q3 numbers and Budget, among other things, in New Year
In its efforts to spur economic growth following the Covid-19 pandemic, the RBI announced a sharp 75-basis ...
If you have only a pure vanilla term cover and a health plan, they you should get personal accident insurance ...
Wild vines in the Northeast bear a special kind of pepper that may soon hit the markets
You’ve been tough, but some lessons are best learnt the hard way. A farewell note
Poised to be the ‘new Nutella’, a Belgian cookie butter has social media all agog
Happy New Year!On this day in 1954, the Bharat Ratna Awards were instituted. This quiz is all about India’s ...
Agencies are optimistic that ad volumes and spend will rebound
When tech meets fashion, it can knock your socks off
2020 ambushed and battered agencies — but advertising kept audiences engaged
The turn of the year is a great opportunity for brands to put their best feet forward and showcase ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...