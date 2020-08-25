Science

Covid-19: Active cases dipped slightly to a little over 7 lakh

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on August 25, 2020 Published on August 25, 2020

A health worker sprays disinfectant as a precautionary measure, at Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre in New Delhi   -  PTI

: With daily recoveries exceeding new cases, the total active infections in the country witnessed a slight dip of nearly 6,400 in the last 24 hours to 7,04,348. The number of active infections on Monday was 7,10,771.

Since Monday, around 61,000 samples tested positive for Covid-19, but the number of recoveries were 66,550, apart from 848 deaths, leading to a fall in the total active cases.

The total number of confirmed cases in India, however, moved up to 31,67,323 and the total recoveries to 24,04,585 since the first Covid-19 case was reported on January 30. As many as 58,390 people succumbed to infections in the same period.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on August 25, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.