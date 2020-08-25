Covid-19: Active cases dipped slightly to a little over 7 lakh

: With daily recoveries exceeding new cases, the total active infections in the country witnessed a slight dip of nearly 6,400 in the last 24 hours to 7,04,348. The number of active infections on Monday was 7,10,771.

Since Monday, around 61,000 samples tested positive for Covid-19, but the number of recoveries were 66,550, apart from 848 deaths, leading to a fall in the total active cases.

The total number of confirmed cases in India, however, moved up to 31,67,323 and the total recoveries to 24,04,585 since the first Covid-19 case was reported on January 30. As many as 58,390 people succumbed to infections in the same period.