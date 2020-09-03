Covid-19 disrupts cancer research trials, investment: Study

The Covid-19 pandemic has taken a big toll on the clinical trials running for oncology, the study and treatment of tumours, according to a research paper published in the Asia Pacific Journal of Cancer,

The paper was titled ‘Covid-19 and Its Impact on Cancer Patient’s Outcome and Cancer Research’. It stated that the ongoing trials for the search of the potential vaccines for coronavirus have disrupted oncology trials.

The authors in the study cited reports that claimed there have been around 200 oncology trials that got suspended in March and April.

Researchers also noted that there are concerns regarding the investment opportunities for these trials.

According to the study, only one-fifth of institutions continue to enrol patients for research.

Cancer patients are more susceptible to infections due to their immunocompromised status, either due to disease or therapy, and subsequently, this may result in poor outcomes, especially in the case of coronavirus infection, the study mentioned.

“The current coronavirus pandemic has severely impacted the healthcare system in India and all around the world. All aspects of cancer care, including screening, investigations, treatment, clinical trials and research, have been affected as resources are diverted to combat the pandemic," the study reported.

“Telemedicine is now being used to overcome some of these problems but it has its own limitations and should be used judiciously," it stated.

Researchers of the study explained that the overall situation is reducing the access of cancer patients to both curative and palliative services.

The effect is more pronounced in studies directed to treatment for advanced cancer where survival is only for a few months, the study concluded.