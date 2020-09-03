Covid-19 disrupts cancer research trials, investment: Study

BenQ TK850: Beam it larger and brighter
The 4K home entertainment projector targets sports enthusiasts and gamers
The Covid-19 pandemic has taken a big toll on the clinical trials running for oncology, the study and treatment of tumours, according to a research paper published in the Asia Pacific Journal of Cancer,
The paper was titled ‘Covid-19 and Its Impact on Cancer Patient’s Outcome and Cancer Research’. It stated that the ongoing trials for the search of the potential vaccines for coronavirus have disrupted oncology trials.
The authors in the study cited reports that claimed there have been around 200 oncology trials that got suspended in March and April.
Researchers also noted that there are concerns regarding the investment opportunities for these trials.
According to the study, only one-fifth of institutions continue to enrol patients for research.
Cancer patients are more susceptible to infections due to their immunocompromised status, either due to disease or therapy, and subsequently, this may result in poor outcomes, especially in the case of coronavirus infection, the study mentioned.
“The current coronavirus pandemic has severely impacted the healthcare system in India and all around the world. All aspects of cancer care, including screening, investigations, treatment, clinical trials and research, have been affected as resources are diverted to combat the pandemic," the study reported.
“Telemedicine is now being used to overcome some of these problems but it has its own limitations and should be used judiciously," it stated.
Researchers of the study explained that the overall situation is reducing the access of cancer patients to both curative and palliative services.
The effect is more pronounced in studies directed to treatment for advanced cancer where survival is only for a few months, the study concluded.
The 4K home entertainment projector targets sports enthusiasts and gamers
Plenty of features, great app support and customisable sound
Starting international operations involves coordination with governments across the world
While measures such as selling 100 per cent stake and reducing Air India’s debt enhance the carrier’s appeal, ...
Brokerage has been growing 100% YoY over the last three years, says Nithin Kamath
Higher reward potential in direct stocks comes with higher risk. A calibrated approach and judicious mix will ...
The stock of Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited, that registered its lifetime high of ₹1,128.9 in early August ...
₹1134 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1120110011451160 Go long in the stock with stop-loss at ₹1,120 if the ...
Hotels in India are ready with incentives to receive guests, but are all the blandishments enough to break the ...
The $50-billion big fat Indian wedding industry is now all lean and mean
The jury is still out on that
A Kishore Kumar loyalist on stories that surround the artiste she wishes she’d interviewed
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...