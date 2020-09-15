Covid-19 may become seasonal when herd immunity is achieved, suggest experts

Samsung Tab S7 Plus: The next level Android tablet
The pandemic may just have given tablets a new lease of life. People want them for work-from-home or for ...
Covid-19 may become seasonal in countries with temperate climates once herd immunity is achieved according to a new review published in Frontiers in Public Health.
The review suggests that Covid-19 may follow suit similar to other respiratory viruses that follow seasonal patterns and become seasonal in countries with temperate climates, but only when herd immunity is attained.
“Until that time, Covid-19 will continue to circulate across the seasons. These conclusions highlight the absolute importance of public health measures needed just now to control the virus,” reads an official release.
Senior author of the study Dr Hassan Zaraket, of the American University of Beirut in Lebanon said, "Covid-9 is here to stay and it will continue to cause outbreaks year-round until herd immunity is achieved. Therefore, the public will need to learn to live with it and continue practising the best prevention measures, including wearing of masks, physical distancing, hand hygiene and avoidance of gatherings."
Collaborating author Dr Hadi Yassine, of Qatar University in Doha, affirmed that there could be multiple waves of the infection before herd immunity is achieved.
The authors reviewed seasonal viruses, examining the viral and host factors that control their seasonality as well as the latest knowledge on the stability and transmission of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that has caused the pandemic.
The researchers explored how the virus survives in the air and on surfaces along with people's susceptibility to infections and human behaviours, such as indoor crowding. These factors differ across the seasons due to changes in temperature and humidity and influence the transmission of such respiratory viruses at different times of the year.
However, the rate of transmission in terms of the novel coronavirus is much higher as compared to respiratory viruses such as the flu. This is partly due to the circulation of the virus in a largely immunologically naïve population. This means that these factors cannot halt the spread of the virus in the summer months.
However, once herd immunity is achieved through natural infections and vaccinations, the rate of infection may drop significantly with the virus likely to follow seasonal patterns.
“Such seasonality has been reported for other coronaviruses, including those that emerged more recently such as NL63 and HKU1, which follow the same circulation pattern like influenza,” read the release.
"This remains a novel virus and despite the fast-growing body of science about it there are still things that are unknown. Whether our predictions hold true or not remains to be seen in the future. But we think it's highly likely, given what we know so far, Covid-19 will eventually become seasonal, like other coronaviruses," said Zaraket.
Dr Yassine said, "The highest global Covid-19 infection rate per capita was recorded in the Gulf states, regardless of the hot summer season. Although this is majorly attributed to the rapid virus spread in closed communities, it affirms the need for rigorous control measures to limit virus spread, until herd immunity is achieved".
The pandemic may just have given tablets a new lease of life. People want them for work-from-home or for ...
The manufacture and delivery of aircraft has slowed down over the last six months because of Covid-19. Ashwini ...
During the pandemic, Indian carriers flew repatriation flights to unscheduled destinations. Can one-off trips ...
Minal Srivastava, Vice-President (Marketing), Shalimar Paints1. Do not over think: Mind controls the body, ...
Max Life’s Smart Wealth plan offers several premium payment term (PPT), policy term (PT) combinations, unlike ...
₹1057 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1045103010701085 Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if ...
Investors with a short term view can Prestige Estates Projects at current levels. The stock has been in a ...
Price decline with higher volumes denotes a strong downtrend
It’s a market with a voracious appetite for translated works. Publishers race to outbid each other and ...
Several major writers — Tagore, Nabokov and Beckett, among others — translated their works to English, but not ...
There are two options before the government: Pursue a bold reform agenda to resuscitate the economy, or let it ...
A writer mourns the loss of her dog during a pandemic year
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...