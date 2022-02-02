Covid-19 wastes – a threat to environment, health: WHO report

With the pandemic and lockdown, different Covid-19 waves had its own impact on the economy and disrupted many activities. Along with surging Covid-19 cases, there was an increase in the use of PPE kits, masks, and gloves which were used for protection.

Yes, protecting is necessary, but there is one more significant aspect that needs light (i.e.) how the tonnes of extra medical wastes that have been generated from the response of the Covid-19 pandemic can pose a threat to the environment and humans.

According to a report by the World Health Organization (WHO), ”tens of thousands of tonnes of extra medical waste from the response to the Covid-19 pandemic has put tremendous strain on health care waste management systems around the world”. This has posed a threat to human and environmental health and exposed a dire need to improve waste management practices, the report added.

The report also highlighted that from March 2020-November 2021, there were approximately 87,000 tonnes of personal protective equipment (PPE) were procured and shipped to support countries, but unfortunately, most of these equipments are expected to have ended up as waste.

“They point out that over 140 million test kits, with a potential to generate 2,600 tonnes of non-infectious waste (mainly plastic) and 7,31,000 litres of chemical waste have been shipped, while over 8 billion doses of vaccine have been administered globally producing 144,000 tonnes of additional waste in the form of syringes, needles, and safety boxes,” according to the WHO report.

Due to the emergency requirement of PPE and other kits, there was less attention towards the safe and sustainable management of Covid-19 related health care waste.

How to manage

What should be done to these wastes? It is vital for health workers to get guidance on what to do with PPE kits and health commodities after they have been used. WHO report also noted that, presently, 30 per cent of healthcare facilities are not equipped to handle existing waste loads, let alone the additional Covid-19 loads. This leads to many environmental issues and also affects health.

The report lays out certain recommendations in the spirit of “building back the better”. It suggests environmentally sustainable waste practices by recommending the use of eco-friendly packaging and shipping. Safe and reusable PPE kits (gloves and face masks), and focus on recyclable or biodegradable materials. Investing in non-burn waste treatment technologies was also recommended.

Covid-19 was challenging for many countries but it is also need of an hour to protect the environment sustainably and manage health care waste. This can be done through strong national policies and regulations, regular monitoring and reporting, behaviour change support and workforce development, and increased budget and financing, the report added.