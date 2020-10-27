Covid spread: Ban on mass gatherings can reduce rate by 24%, says study

Samsung Tab A7: Affordable Android tablet that works well
Despite its modest specs, it works well for online classes video calls and movies
A modelling study has revealed that prohibition on public gatherings can reduce the Covid-19 reproduction number (R) — a key measure of virus spread — by 24 per cent within a month.
The study, published in the journal Lancet, looked at the data from 131 countries that suggested individual protocols, including stay at home orders and internal movement limits, are proportional to the reduction in the spread of the virus.
Also read: High-risk individuals should be vaccinated if Covid-19 vaccine doesn’t work on vulnerable groups: Study
However, combined measures are more effective at reducing transmission, the researchers said.
One of the authors, Professor Harish Nair from the University of Edinburgh, UK, said: "We found that combining different measures showed the greatest effect on reducing the transmission of Covid-19. As we experience a resurgence of the virus, policymakers will need to consider combinations of measures to reduce the R number."
"Our study can inform decisions on which measures to introduce or lift, and when to expect to see their effects, but this will also depend on the local context — the R number at any given time, the local healthcare capacity, and the social and economic impact of measures," Nair said.
Also read: Around 1 million lives in US can be saved by wearing masks: Study
The researchers believe that such prohibition can significantly bring down the level of the viral load as it will reduce the event of super spreaders.
When looking at the measures individually, a ban on public events was associated with the greatest reduction in R — 24 per cent reduction after 28 days, the researchers noted.
According to the researchers, the measures most strongly associated with an increase in R were lifting bans on gatherings of more than 10 people and re-opening of schools.
"We found an increase in R after reopening schools but is not clear whether the increase is attributable to specific age groups, where there may be substantial differences in adherence to social distancing measures within and outside classrooms," Nair added.
"Furthermore, more data are needed to understand the specific role of schools in increased SARS-CoV-2 transmission through robust contact tracing," he said.
However, the study did not incorporate other pivotal factors that have an impact on R, including compliance with the interventions, changes in population behaviour, sub-national differences in R, or the effects of contact tracing and isolation — all of which vary by context.
Despite its modest specs, it works well for online classes video calls and movies
These bean-shaped earphones are unique and work best with a Samsung smartphone
A 6-km run, gluten-free diet & some cycling : Yash Miglani, Managing Director, Migsun Group1. My morning ...
Research findings too signal that a previous SARS-CoV-2 infection may not necessarily provide immunity in ...
Your employer might provide you perquisites such as reimbursements, stock options and accommodation. Taxes on ...
₹1213 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1200118512251240 Fresh short positions are recommended with a stiff ...
Investors with a short term view can sell the stock of Zee Entertainment Enterprises. Following a sharp rally ...
After the recent price rise, not much activities seen in domestic rates in 2020
Many of the hit Hindi movies today are remakes from the four South Indian film industries. In a trend dating ...
Gatekeepers of mainstream art history have often denied entry to practitioners of botanical paintings
Healing the Ganga can start in your kitchen, says Bidisha Banerjee, whose new book explores the faith and ...
Puneet Krishna, the creator of Mirzapur, on the second season of the popular web show on Amazon Prime Video
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...