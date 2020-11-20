Covid vaccine: Govt to repurpose eVIN platform for ensuring last-mile delivery

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday said the government is repurposing the electronic Vaccine Intelligence Network (eVIN) platform as COVIN network to ensure last-mile delivery of Covid vaccine, which he said would be available on time.

“The entire eVIN platform is being repurposed as COVIN Network. All movement of stock can be digitally tracked, and those receiving vaccines can also be traced after two to three weeks if the vaccine requires two shots. This will ensure last-mile vaccine delivery,” he said while addressing a CII meeting virtually.

Vardhan said the government has already ramped up its immunisation capability with an elaborate cold storage chain for immunising children from 12 diseases under Mission Indradhanush.

Complementing India healthcare industry, the Minister said it “is one of India’s largest sector in terms of revenue and provision of employment, and with its market projected to increase three-fold to ₹8.6 trillion by 2022, it is necessary that steps be taken that will allow stakeholders to converge within the industry.”

“The need to provide healthcare, which is accessible and affordable, now more than ever, becomes a necessity especially due to the effects that COVID has had on our entire system,” he said.