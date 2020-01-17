CSIR-IMTECH workshop on fermentation basics

Galaxy Watch Active 2: Worthy of an Android user’s wrist
If your daily driver is an Android phone, the best smartwatch out there for you is currently the Galaxy Watch ...
The CSIR-Institute of Microbial Technology (IMTECH) conducted a five-day workshop on the fundamentals of Fermentation Process Development.
The workshop immensely helped participants acquire fundamental understanding of the relationship between process design and product quality in fermentation. Twenty one participants from different academic and research institutes as well as from industry were part of this workshop, which started from January 13 and concluded on January 17. This workshop, apart from building the knowledge base of participants on the subject, is likely to help increase employability and entrepreneurial potential of the participants in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries.
Dr. Anirban Roy Choudhury, the co-ordinator of the workshop, said that the participants were given hands-on training in pilot-scale fermenters. The participants were given exposure to critical process parameters needed to achieve a robust fermentation process. The major topics covered during the workshop included microbial cell growth and product formation kinetics, the critical components of an industrial bioreactor, and scale-up and downstream processing of fermentation processes. The participants were mentored by the experts in the area of biochemical engineering.
The workshop was organized by the Biochemical Engineering Research and Process Development Centre (BERPDC) under its ‘Skill Development’ mandate to impart and upgrade skills of the young researchers and students in Fermentation Technology.
Dr Sanjay Kumar, Director, CSIR-Institute of Himalayan Bioresource Technology (IHBT), Palampur, who was also the chief guest, inaugurated the workshop on January 13 and Prof U. C. Banerjee, Head, Pharmaceutical Technology, National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Mohali, gave the inaugural lecture on “Mass transfer in bioreactors”.
Dr Manoj Raje, Acting Director, CSIR-IMTECH, while welcoming the participants gave a brief background of CSIR-IMTECH & BERPDC and said, "The major objective of the workshop will be to impart training on fermentation principles and engineering fundamentals of growing microorganisms in a bioreactor to express industrially important biomolecules."
CSIR-IMTECH, established in 1984, is a national centre for excellence in microbial sciences. IMTECH’s vision is to discover and develop translational products and new drugs to address key unmet medical needs.
Twitter handle : @nitksin
If your daily driver is an Android phone, the best smartwatch out there for you is currently the Galaxy Watch ...
Mercedes-Benz India is upbeat on its electric prospects
Duo will conduct joint research on heavy-duty trucks using fuel cells
In the process, Carmakers are saving big bucks
Here is a comparative analysis
If you manage your discretionary expenses well, you’ll need to save less for your silver years
Agents do bill you, but they can also open many gates for you, be it as a seller or as a buyer
The stock of JK Tyre & Industries jumped 5 per cent accompanied by extraordinary volume, breaking above a ...
It’s a wave that’s swept Indians off their feet, dictating everything from their choice of music and TV shows, ...
On January 18, 1983, the International Olympic Committee restored Jim Thorpe’s athletics medals after they ...
Author Stefan Zweig’s story offers sobering lessons at a time of intense political upheaval
Rocked by a falling economy and socio-economic uncertainties, the country’s much-touted demographic dividend ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...