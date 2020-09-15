DBT-BIRAC to support Aurobindo Pharma in vaccine development

DBT- BIRAC supports pharma company Aurobindo Pharma Limited’s Covid-19 vaccine development under the National Biopharma Mission.

Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC), set up by Department of Biotechnology (DBT), has facilitated the establishment of the r-VSV vaccine manufacturing platform for the first time in India by supporting Aurobindo Pharma’s Covid-19 vaccine development.

Aurobindo Pharma Limited is developing a vaccine for SARS COV-2 (Covid-19) through its wholly-owned US subsidiary Auro Vaccines. The SARS COV-2 vaccine candidate is based on the company’s proprietary replication-competent, attenuated, recombinant vesicular stomatitis (VSV, VesiculoVax) vaccine delivery platform.

Aurobindo is in the process of setting up a manufacturing facility for viral vaccines which will be used to produce the Covid-19 vaccine and other viral vaccines. The plant will comply with global standards. The Company’s Covid-19 vaccine development is going as per plan.

Renu Swarup, Secretary, DBT and Chairperson, BIRAC said, “The partnership with Aurobindo is to serve the country’s need for a vaccine to fight this pandemic. The government is focussed on creating an ecosystem that nurtures and encourages new product innovation to address the most relevant issues to our society.”

N. Govindarajan, Managing Director, Aurobindo Pharma Limited, in a regulatory filing, said “It is a matter of immense pride that BIRAC has placed its trust on our vaccine capabilities. The senior leadership of Aurobindo and Auro Vaccines has extensive experience in the development, production and commercialisation of several vaccines.”.