DBT’s RGCB to host 39th Annual Conference of Indian Association for Cancer Research

Clean facts about e-waste
Department of Biotechnology’s Thiruvananthapuram-based Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology (RGCB) is hosting the 39th Annual Conference of Indian Association for Cancer Research (IACR) from February 5 to 7, with a theme of "Leading the Fight Against Cancer".
The conference will bring together students, research fellows, post-doctoral fellows and young investigators with established cancer biologists and oncologists on a single platform to discuss current developments in understanding the molecular basis of cancer and therapeutics.
Cancer Research in India has witnessed magnificent growth over the years with substantial achievements in the development of scientifically validated diagnostic measures and therapeutic strategies. Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology has made seminal contributions in deciphering the molecular mechanism behind cancers, unleashing novel diagnostic and therapeutic measures and worthwhile developments in vaccination protocols, like that for Human Papilloma virus, which is a highly common sexually transmitted infection.
The conference will be held at Hotel Uday Samudra located at Kovalam beach, about 13 kilometers from Thiruvananthapuram. It has been designed to enable close interaction between young researchers and more seasoned investigators. It could be an ideal place for post doc hunting. Several senior scientists from India and abroad have been invited as distinguished speakers.
The conference would cover a wide range of topics, from `Virus and Cancer’, `Cancer and Metastasis’, `Cancer Signaling’, `Drug Resistant Cancers’, `Epigenetics in Cancer’, `Tumor Immunology and Immune Surveillance’, and `Genomic Instability and Cancer’, to `Tumor Microenvironment and Cancer’, `Advancements in Non-Invasive Detection of Cancers’, Clinical Challenges in Cancer Therapy’, `Obesity and Cancer’, `Cancer Drug Clinical Trials in India’, `Cancer Cell Plasticity and Therapy’ and `Hereditary Cancers’. There will be a Debate Session on ‘Cancer Research Investment should Shift from Late-Stage Treatment to Early-Stage Detection’.
Indian Association for Cancer Research was founded in November, 1980 at Mumbai to advance research in all aspects of cancer and to promote the interaction among scientists in this field from different parts of India. Over the past 39 years, it has made significant strides in promoting research in cancer therapy and prevention to cancer education and cancer awareness. The number of IACR life members has steadily risen, with a current strength of over 1,000 life members, which includes more than 100 overseas members.
For online registration and further details, participants can visit https://rgcb.res.in/iacr2020/register.php.
(India Science Wire)
Twitter handle: @ndpsr
Name of the company: ShudhVayu Technologies Pvt Ltd Set up in: 2018 Based in: New Delhi Founder: Amit ...
The humble vehicle can help usher in clean transport in towns
Now, more than ever, human interventions to manipulate the environment to check the rise in temperature are ...
If you manage your discretionary expenses well, you’ll need to save less for your silver years
Tax experts say that an application under the scheme can be filed electronically and is very simple
But it may be too early to reverse policy stance, given the abysmal growth outlook and supply side issues
₹1289 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1275126013001315 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff ...
Despite its impressive past, vinegar occupies a spot between a kitchen staple and fancy condiment
Political dissent is being scripted through music and poetry as young Indians write their verse in hip-hop and ...
Women have traditionally been excluded from offering prayers in most mosques in India. A new book explains how ...
May there be an abundance of both in this year
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...