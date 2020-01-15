DBT’s RGCB to host 39th Annual Conference of Indian Association for Cancer Research

Department of Biotechnology’s Thiruvananthapuram-based Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology (RGCB) is hosting the 39th Annual Conference of Indian Association for Cancer Research (IACR) from February 5 to 7, with a theme of "Leading the Fight Against Cancer".

The conference will bring together students, research fellows, post-doctoral fellows and young investigators with established cancer biologists and oncologists on a single platform to discuss current developments in understanding the molecular basis of cancer and therapeutics.

Cancer Research in India has witnessed magnificent growth over the years with substantial achievements in the development of scientifically validated diagnostic measures and therapeutic strategies. Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology has made seminal contributions in deciphering the molecular mechanism behind cancers, unleashing novel diagnostic and therapeutic measures and worthwhile developments in vaccination protocols, like that for Human Papilloma virus, which is a highly common sexually transmitted infection.

The conference will be held at Hotel Uday Samudra located at Kovalam beach, about 13 kilometers from Thiruvananthapuram. It has been designed to enable close interaction between young researchers and more seasoned investigators. It could be an ideal place for post doc hunting. Several senior scientists from India and abroad have been invited as distinguished speakers.

The conference would cover a wide range of topics, from `Virus and Cancer’, `Cancer and Metastasis’, `Cancer Signaling’, `Drug Resistant Cancers’, `Epigenetics in Cancer’, `Tumor Immunology and Immune Surveillance’, and `Genomic Instability and Cancer’, to `Tumor Microenvironment and Cancer’, `Advancements in Non-Invasive Detection of Cancers’, Clinical Challenges in Cancer Therapy’, `Obesity and Cancer’, `Cancer Drug Clinical Trials in India’, `Cancer Cell Plasticity and Therapy’ and `Hereditary Cancers’. There will be a Debate Session on ‘Cancer Research Investment should Shift from Late-Stage Treatment to Early-Stage Detection’.

Indian Association for Cancer Research was founded in November, 1980 at Mumbai to advance research in all aspects of cancer and to promote the interaction among scientists in this field from different parts of India. Over the past 39 years, it has made significant strides in promoting research in cancer therapy and prevention to cancer education and cancer awareness. The number of IACR life members has steadily risen, with a current strength of over 1,000 life members, which includes more than 100 overseas members.

For online registration and further details, participants can visit https://rgcb.res.in/iacr2020/register.php.

(India Science Wire)

Twitter handle: @ndpsr