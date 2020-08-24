DRDO chief G Satheesh Reddy gets two-year extension

G Satheesh Reddy has been given a two-year extension as the Chairman of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), in an order issued by the Personnel Ministry.

He was appointed to the post in August 2018 for two years, and now has gotten two year extension.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the extension of Reddy's tenure as the DRDO chairman and as the Secretary of the Department of Defence Research & Development for a period of two years beyond August 26.