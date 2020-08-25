Fear of bugs can help you fight Covid-19, study finds

The aversion towards bugs and germs can help people take more preventive measures which in turn help them to not get infected by the coronavirus, according to a study published in the journal PLOS ONE.

Researchers from the University of Connecticut found that strong repugnance from the germs is directly proportional to Covid-19 preventive behaviour.

Natalie J. Shook, principal investigator for the study, said in a statement: “When we feel disgusted towards something, our behavioural response is to avoid it and get away from it, but people vary in their experience of disgust.”

For the study, the team asked the participants about their overall concerns related to coronavirus and their preventive health behaviours.

She said in the study: “What we found in our data set was that the most consistent predictors of concern about Covid and then engagement in preventative health behaviours are actually those psychological disease avoidance factors.”

However, researchers also mentioned that people infected with the virus are not necessarily unhygienic and ignore preventive behaviours completely.

“Older participants reported more concern about Covid, which makes sense as they’re at higher risk,” Shook said.

Preventive behaviours

The researchers also noted that demonstration of preventive behaviours is more prevalent in upper crest people because of the resources available at their disposal. This also includes potential to work from home because of their socio-economic status.

Recent illness and general perceived health were also linked with many preventive health behaviours, though the individual reasons could vary, from motivations to prevent others from becoming ill to greater awareness due to a recent illness, the researchers noted in their study.