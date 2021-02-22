How long do Covid-19 droplets survive?

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
How long does a droplet that carries Covid-19 virus survive? It depends on factors like the ambient temperature, volume, angle at which it is spread and humidity.
Fluid dynamics plays an important role in the study of the life of these droplets migrating in the air or deposited on surfaces.
Also read: Coronavirus survives less time on cloth, paper than on glass: Study
A study at the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIT-H) has found that the spread of the virus is minimal after drying of the droplets containing the virus.
Another key takeaway from the study is that droplets survive much longer on the screens of smartphones than on normal glass surfaces.
“The drying time for droplets on a smartphone screen is three times longer than that on a normal glass surface,” the study, conducted by an interdisciplinary research group, said.
Researchers at IIT-H conducted the study to predict the life of the SARS-COV-2 droplet in different environmental conditions.
Respiratory infections such as the SARS-CoV-2 virus spread primarily by respiratory droplets of saliva or discharge from the nose of an infected person during coughing or sneezing.
Saliva droplets consist of salt, protein (mucin), and surfactant (dipalmitoylphosphatidylcholine) in addition to water.
“These ingredients delay the evaporation of respiratory droplets significantly compared to pure water droplets,” the researchers said.
Any increase in humidity will make the droplet take longer than an hour to dry up compared to a droplet under a lower humid environment that will dry-up in minutes.
Also read: Covid-19: New AI tool can predict if infected person will die or survive
“Lower ambient temperature also increases the drying time of the droplet. The angle made by a droplet on the surface (which is known as contact angle) plays an important role in the drying time of the droplet,” the study finds.
The multi-disciplinary study was undertaken by Saravanan Balusamy, Sayak Banerjee (Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering) and Kirti Chandra Sahu (Department of Chemical Engineering).
The findings of the research appeared in the International Communications in Heat and Mass Transfer, a leading journal in this field.
“The time taken by saliva droplets to dry up also depends on the nature of the surface material on which it falls as it dictates how far the droplet spreads out,” Sayak Banerjee said.
“While the lifetime of a small saliva droplet of size 1 nanolitre is less than a minute, a normal size saliva droplet of 10 nanolitres takes more than 15 minutes to evaporate at room temperature and relative humidity of 50 per cent,” Kirti Chandra Sahu, said.
The longest drying times are observed with the combination of low ambient temperature and high relative humidity, while the drying time progressively reduces as the humidity falls and temperature rises.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
With initial public offerings galore, we give you a cheat sheet to score some good grades
The key indices have retreated from theirs record levels; downside pressure could continue
Biggest risk in selling funds in a rising scenario is exiting early and missing out on further gains
Go for a standard vector-borne diseases policy if you don’t have a regular health plan
After facing severe droughts for several years, farmers in western Maharashtra have turned the corner through ...
Studies have shown that dance exercises may help people cope with chronic lung problems
It’s the birth anniversary of star Indian footballer Jarnail Singh who captained the Indian team in the 1960s.
The protesting farmers’ act of planting saplings marks a high moment in the political practice of ahimsa
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...