IIT-H researchers produce carbon electrodes from corn husk

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-Hyderabad) have developed a cost-effective method to produce an ‘activated carbon electrode’ from corn husk for high-voltage super-capacitors.

Corn husk, which is normally burnt to dispose it, if converted to electrodes could result in additional revenues for farmers.

The electrode made of corn husk has shown a better electrochemical performance when compared with conventional super-capacitors.

Since India produces large quantities of corn husk waste, conversion into electrode material presents a good opportunity.

The research team was led by Atul Suresh Deshpande, Associate Professor in the Department of Materials Science and Metallurgical Engineering of IIT-H , and T. N. Rao, Associate Director at the International Advanced Research Centre for Powder Metallurgy and New Materials (ARCI), Hyderabad.

The research team has published a paper in the peer-reviewed Journal of Power Sources.

“Carbon-based electrodes play a crucial role in the development of energy storage devices. They are generally produced from expensive, high purity precursors such as polymers, organic precursors and high purity gases. The production of carbon electrodes from biomass is a simpler straightforward process,” one of the researchers said here on Wednesday.