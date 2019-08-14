IIT-Madras researchers develop industrial and field robot ‘GraspMan’

IIT Madras researchers have develop a multi-modal robot with Industrial and field applications called ‘GraspMan’ .

This robot has various industrial applications and in search-and-rescue operations

GraspMan consists a pair of graspers, which provide morphological adaptation, enabling it to conform to the geometry of the object being grasped. This allows the grasper to hold objects securely and manipulate it much like the human hand.

A prototype of the grasper has been fabricated at the Robotics Laboratory, Department of Engineering Design, IIT Madras, and the experimental results confirm manipulation capabilities of the robot. Two such graspers, equipped with the robotic platform provides behavioural adaptation, which is the capability to change the locomotion behaviour to adapt to the environment, says a release from IIT Madras.

The research is being led by Asokan Thondiyath, Robotics Laboratory, Department of Engineering Design, IIT Madras, with his student and Research Scholar Nagamanikandan Govindan. Their recent development has been published in ASME’s reputed peer-reviewed Journal of Mechanisms and Robotics.

This new class of robot has various industrial applications such as pipe climbing and inspection, which involves climbing, holding and assembling, all of which are possible in their design. Machines used in search-and-rescue operations and locomotory applications will also benefit from this robotic platform,the release said.