India, Colombia exchange views on cooperation in biotechnology sector

India and Colombia exchanged views on possible scientific cooperation in the biotechnology sector as the latter showed willingness for a tie-up in the areas of vaccines, biosimilars and medical devices.

A high-level delegation from Colombia led by Marta Lucia Ramirez de Rincón, Vice-President and Minister of Foreign Affairs, visited the Department of Biotechnology and held a meeting with the Indian delegation led by Secretary, Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Renu Swarup.

Calling the Health and Biotechnology sectors major priority areas of shared interest, Rincón said she looked forward to cooperation towards building a sustainable biotechnology ecosystem.

There was a mutual exchange of views on possible areas of scientific cooperation in the biotechnology sector, the Science and Technology Ministry said in a statement.

Letter of Intent

“To formalise the cooperation, a Letter of Intent is proposed to be executed between the Ministry of Science and Technology on the Indian side and Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation on the Colombian side,” the ministry said.

Swarup said, “The Indian Biotechnology industry is aimed at reaching a $150 billion bio-economy by 2025. I look forward to bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual scientific interest.”

Fernando Ruiz Gomez, Minister of Health and Social Protection, Colombia, mentioned that India is renowned as a global vaccine manufacturing hub and expressed willingness for cooperation in the areas of vaccines, biosimilars and medical devices.

Replicate Indian models

Appreciating the accomplishments of India over the past few decades in the science and technology sector, Sergio Cristancho, Vice Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Colombia, said that they hoped to replicate Indian models of knowledge generation and innovation and looked forward to developing sustainable collaborative initiatives.

Swarup, Secretary, DBT and DST (Department of Science and Technology), said she hoped that through this visit the bilateral partnership could be taken to the next level in areas of mutual scientific interest.

Earlier during the meeting, an overview of the spectrum of activities supported by DST and DBT in the life sciences sector, and the efforts by BIRAC (Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council) in nurturing the biotechnology start-up and innovation ecosystem was provided.