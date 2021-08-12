Ipca’s malaria drug among three therapies being studied by WHO

Regional airlines fly into rough weather
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
Malaria drug artesunate, supplied by Indian drugmaker Ipca, is one of three therapies that will be tested on hospitalised Covid-19 patients, as part of the next phase of Solidarity trials, said the World Health Organisation.
Solidarity Plus will enroll hospitalised patients to test artesunate, imatinib and infliximab, selected by an independent expert panel for their potential in reducing the risk of death in hospitalised Covid patients.
These drugs are already used in other indications such as severe malaria (artesunate), certain cancers (imatinib), and diseaes of the immune system such as Crohn’s Disease and rheumatoid arthritis (infliximab). The drugs were donated for the trial by their manufacturers, the WHO said, referring to Ipca, Novartis and Johnson and Johnson.
In fact, Ipca was in the spotlight last year, too, over hydroxychloroquine, a drug touted to be a game-changer by former US President Trump.
The Solidarity Plus trial is a platform that represents the largest global collaboration among WHO member states. It involves thousands of researchers in over 600 hospitals in 52 countries, 16 more than the first phase of trials. This allows the trial to assess multiple treatments at the same time using a single protocol, recruiting thousands of patients to generate robust estimates on the effect a drug may have on mortality, said WHO.
It also allows new treatments to be added and ineffective treatments to be dropped throughout the course of the trial. Previously, four drugs were evaluated by the trial and dropped. Trial results had shown that remdesivir, hydroxychloroquine, lopinavir and interferon had little or no effect on hospitalised patients with Covid.
Artesunate will be administered intravenously for seven days, using the standard dose recommended for the treatment of severe malaria. The WHO Covid-19 Therapeutics Advisory Group recommended evaluating the anti-inflammatory properties of artesunate.
Imatinib will be administered orally, once daily, for 14 days. The dose used is the standard maintenance dose, which is at the lower end of the dose patients with haematological malignancies are given over extended periods. And Infliximab will be administered intravenously as a single dose. The dose used is the standard dose that patients with Crohn’s Disease are given over extended periods, the note said.
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Turns out no weather condition is better or worse for flying
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Only 23% of the IPOs listed in 2007 have posted positive returns till date; just one in 10 has outperformed ...
Financial independence brings to mind different things for different people. While everyone likes to achieve a ...
‘Standard’ insurance policies may not be for all. Here, we decipher standard life and health products on offer ...
However, profit booking can emerge at higher levels with the bellwether indices zooming to new peaks
Why don’t Venture Capitalists and funders view those with disability as consumers with a wallet and a need? ...
The handcrafted colourful textiles of South Asia appealed immensely to the celebrated 19th-century ...
The Accor group hotel beat lockdown blues with some smart pivots
In his debut book, Sourjya Bhowmick documents the unravelling of the communist experiment in the state
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...