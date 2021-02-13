Lung ultrasound can predict clinical progression of Covid-19 patients: Study

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
A new study conducted by researchers at the University of São Paulo's Medical School states that lung ultrasounds can predict the clinical progression of severe Covid-19 patients.
The researchers of the study adopted an ultrasound examination protocol covering 12 lung regions in 180 Covid-19 patients undergoing treatment.
The findings of the study, published in the journal ovid, suggested that the higher the lung ultrasound score, the greater the risk of admission to an intensive care unit (ICU), intubation, and death.
"We found lung ultrasound to be a good predictor of the need for intensive care with endotracheal intubation and the risk of death for Covid-19 patients admitted to the emergency room," said Heraldo Possolo de Souza, lead investigator of the study and a professor at FM-USP and an attending physician at its teaching and general hospital, Hospital das Clínicas (HC).
“It can be a simple, cheap way to estimate the prognosis for patients infected by the virus,” he added.
The researchers believe that the lung ultrasound can also help to screen patients admitted with the infection based on the predicted outcomes.
Lung ultrasound is chosen to test the hypothesis because the method is widely used in ERs, as well as being fast, easy to perform with portable equipment, and inexpensive, the authors wrote.
"We confirmed the hypothesis that lung ultrasound helps predict ICU admission, intubation, and death in severe Covid-19 patients," wrote one of the researchers.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Returning inflation is the only cloud on the horizon, says , Executive Director and CIO, ICICI Prudential ...
UltraTech Cement (₹6,352.1): Marks fresh lifetime high After showing sluggish price action over two weeks ...
We give you a low-down after the Budget put the spotlight on ULIPs with a key tax change
If I go long straddle (selling weekly expiry), then how to hedge if the market falls suddenly in intradayArjun ...
Along with supplies to last a lockdown, people came up with ideas for the way forward — from contactless beds ...
The director’s chemistry with the dramatist — living or dead — is pivotal to the success of theatre
Pandemic-induced changes will impact agriculture and the economy in ways beyond the comprehension of the ...
Pandemic slows down conservation project aimed at protecting the endangered river fish
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...