LV Prasad Eye Institute develops low-cost visor

LV Prasad Eye Institute’s (LVPEI) Center for Innovation, Hyderabad, has developed a low-cost, innovative indigenous open-source visor for clinicians and frontline medical staff.

The full-face protective gear is a transparent visor that is worn over the surgical mask to protect the entire face. This is an idea that stemmed from the need to meet its in-house requirement. It was soon made available to the public to meet the current crisis. Its open-source file is now being shared far and wide with other organisations.

The team, led by Sandeep Vempati, Project Lead at LVPEI Center for Innovation, created a prototype in four hours, made a manufacturable version of it the same day, and contacted vendors the next day.

Barely 48 hours later, the design of the product, that has a production cost of approximately ₹50, was ready for use, according to a statement.

According to Sandeep: “Engineers can contribute a lot to the healthcare sector in democratising healthcare and making it more affordable for the masses.”

About 250 visors are being used by LVPEI doctors and frontline staff. It has helped in making 500 visors for Fernandez Hospital in Hyderabad.

It has also coordinated with local vendors in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh for making 150 OS visors for the military team and has identified several vendors in other cities to help local hospitals and clinics manufacture these visors.

More than one lakh units have been manufactured and deployed through partners in Mexico and regions in the US.

LVPEI has also initiated a campaign for raising funds to manufacture the visors in India.