Manipal firm develops portable chiller for last-mile delivery of Covid vaccine

‘Like riding on a cannonball’
Bugatti’s Bolide concept will be capable of doing over 500 kmph
Blackfrog Technologies Pvt Ltd, a healthcare technology company incubated with Manipal Universal Technology Business Incubator of Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), has developed a portable medical-grade refrigeration system for the effective transportation of vaccines.
Founded by Mayur Shetty (Chief Executive Officer), Donson D’Souza (Chief Operating Officer) and Ashlesh Bhat (Chief Technology Officer), Blackfrog Technologies has launched the vaccine carrier — ‘Emvolio Pro’ — designed specifically with Covid-19 vaccine deployment in mind.
Quoting studies, Mayur Shetty told BusinessLine that nearly 73 per cent of thermal degradation or wastage of vaccines happens in the last-mile itself, and Blackfrog is trying to address this problem. While a cold chain is well established in high end truck and planes, it has to go in a portable system to the last-mile like a primary health centre (PHC) in a village. That is where most of the wastage happens and the challenge has to be addressed, he said.
The company uses its patented rapid cooling technology to maintain the optimum temperature in the vaccine carrier between 2 degrees and 8 degrees.
Shetty said that the 2-litre capacity Emvolio Pro’ device can carry 30-50 vials of vaccines. With this, around 300-500 doses can be administered to people from a single device. Once charged for 3.5 hours, this 5.5-kg device can be used for 12-15 hours. Considering the power issues in some villages, the device has also been made to operate on solar energy.
Stating that a minimum of one lakh units is what would have been required under regular immunisation programme, he said the country is looking for around 5-8 lakh units for the current requirement. Blackfrog is now exploring options to scale-up its production capacity, he said.
Bugatti’s Bolide concept will be capable of doing over 500 kmph
With two out of every five sold worldwide being from India, this model’s third-gen will have to match that ...
Your choices of smart lights aren’t as limited as you may think. Japanese electronics giant Panasonic too is a ...
The free virtual programme trains them in new tech skills
The healthy pick-up seen in the recent September quarter should continue
‘Indian investors have started realising that it is important to consider and evaluate non-financial ...
If you stay invested till maturity, you lock-in to a 5.10-5.20% yield without interest-rate risk
The fund was re-classified as a large- and mid-cap scheme following SEBI’s new norms
Along with equal representation in politics, women in Bihar need enhanced access to education, health and ...
Notes from a neighbourhood birdwatcher
Web dramas spouting cuss words gratuitously are likely to invite the heavy hand of censorship
Fear dons new faces as a virus spooks the world. A Halloween special
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...