The Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) today launched a state-of-the-art genetic laboratory and cancer research centre, designed by Mylab Discovery Solutions, in Pune. The facility was inaugurated by Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Governor of Maharashtra.

The cutting-edge laboratory will offer a wide portfolio of tests to analyse DNA, RNA, chromosomes, and proteins through biochemical, cytogenetic, and molecular methods to evaluate and diagnose congenital disorders, prenatal disorders, hematologic, and oncologic disorders.

“Mylab has been transforming the diagnostics landscape through its market-leading, innovative solutions. The company is committed to apply deep knowledge in science and technologies to create solutions that help resolve challenges in healthcare,” Mylab stated in a press release.

Mylab is an Indian biotech firm focused on developing and commercializing Molecular, Serological, and Immunology testing solutions and equipment for applications in clinical diagnostics, drug discovery, biomedical research, agrigenomics, and animal and food safety.

