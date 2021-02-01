People infected with new Covid-19 variant less likely to have loss of taste, smell: Report

The novel coronavirus has been in circulation for the past one year, mutating and evolving to its more contagious forms. Now, a report published by the Office for National Statistics, Britain, has stated that the variants of the coronavirus come with symptoms different from the original virus symptoms.

According to its data, people infected with the UK variant of the virus are more likely to suffer from the “classic” symptoms. This includes cough, sore throat, fatigue, and muscle pain.

However, they will be less likely to develop symptoms like loss of taste and smell, according to the Mirror report.

Notably, there is no evidence of differences in gastrointestinal symptoms, shortness of breath, or headaches.

The findings differ from the three "main" symptoms listed by the NHS: a high temperature, a new and continuous cough, and a loss or change to the sense of smell or taste.

Most people who are infected by the coronavirus will demonstrate one of its three “main” symptoms, according to the NHS.

The data formulated by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) is based on the regular Covid-19 infection survey of people in private households in England.

According to the Welsh Government cited in the Daily Post report, the new strain of coronavirus first appeared in North Wales in late November 2020.

Earlier this month, the authorities released a statement that said: “Analysis of the testing data from North Wales shows the presence of the new variant strain from late November, which increases in December and January.”

“At present, more than three-quarters of tests carried out in North Wales are tested for the variant and 80 per cent of these show it is present. The majority of these cases are concentrated in Wrexham and Flintshire, but cases of the new variant have been spread across North Wales and identified in every part of Wales,” it added.

The ONS said: "Other symptoms were more common in new variant compatible positives, with the largest differences for cough, sore throat, fatigue, myalgia (muscle pain), and fever.”

"Loss of taste and loss of smell was significantly less common in new variant compatible positives than triple positives," it added.

The ONS categorised symptoms in four cohorts:

Any: all reported symptoms, including reporting symptoms compatible with Covid-19, while not naming specific symptoms

Classic: cough, fever, shortness of breath, loss of taste, or loss of smell

Gastrointestinal (GI): abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea

Loss of taste or smell only