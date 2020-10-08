Researchers identify 24 potentially ‘superhabitable’ planets more than 100 light years away

The positive impact of peer presence and crowd pressure
WFH lacks the co-action effect — improved showing in the midst of colleagues
Researchers have identified two dozen planets outside our solar system that may have more suitable conditions to support life than earth.
In a study led by Washington State University scientist Dirk Schulze-Makuch, researchers have identified 24 ‘superhabitable’ planets where life can thrive better than on earth. The study has been published in the journal Astrobiology.
These exoplanets, which are all more than 100 light years away, are “older, a little larger, slightly warmer and possibly wetter than earth”.
Also read: Some exoplanets can be made of diamonds, suggests study
Schulze-Makuch collaborated with astronomers René Heller of the Max Planck Institute for Solar System Research and Edward Guinan of Villanova University for the study. The researchers identified the criteria for superhabitability within the 4,500 known exoplanets beyond our solar system. Planets that are more habitable would be more conducive to life.
“The researchers selected planet-star systems with probable terrestrial planets orbiting within the host star’s liquid water habitable zone from the Kepler Object of Interest Exoplanet Archive of transiting exoplanets,” explained the release.
They also looked at exoplanets located in a system with G stars that are similar to our sun but are less warm. They also looked at planets orbiting K stars which have a much longer lifespan of 20 billion to 70 billion years.
Size and mass were also important factors. A planet whose size is 10 per cent more than our planet is likely to have more habitable land. Furthermore, planets that have nearly 1.5 times the mass of earth are also likely to retain its interior heating for a longer period of time through “radioactive decay”. The gravity on these planets is also expected to be stronger than on earth. Slightly warmer planets with additional moisture are also more conducive to life.
Among the 24 planets identified by the study, none met all the set criteria for superhabitable planets. However, one of the planets had four of the critical criteria to provide a more comfortable environment for life than our home planet.
Also read: Scientists discover ‘mirror image’ of the Earth and the Sun 3,000 light-years away: Report
“It’s sometimes difficult to convey this principle of superhabitable planets because we think we have the best planet,” said Schulze-Makuch. “We have a great number of complex and diverse lifeforms, and many that can survive in extreme environments. It is good to have adaptable life, but that doesn’t mean that we have the best of everything.”
More information can be gathered using data from projects such as NASA’s James Web Space Telescope, the LUVIOR space observatory and the European Space Agency’s PLATO space telescope.
“With the next space telescopes coming up, we will get more information. So, it is important to select some targets,” said Schulze-Makuch. “We have to focus on certain planets that have the most promising conditions for complex life. However, we have to be careful to not get stuck looking for a second earth because there could be planets that might be more suitable for life than ours.”
WFH lacks the co-action effect — improved showing in the midst of colleagues
Vibrant circular display, easily changeable bands, among other useful features of Xiaomi’s smartwatch
Microsoft takes action after its work trends report point to increased burnout
If the 2010-2020 decade was one in which solar got mainstreamed, 2020-2030 will be the decade of CO2-to-fuels, ...
Margins adjusted for one-offs expand sequentially, but sustainability is key
The stock of Apollo Hospitals, after witnessing a multi-year breakout in early 2020, fell sharply in March.
₹1162 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1150113311701200 The trend is bullish for the stock. Initiate fresh long ...
PPFAS Long Term Equity Fund will sell covered call options as part of investment strategy
Why a proud Hindu is a difficult icon for the Right; the downside of sharing one’s big day with the Mahatma; ...
It is the kind of book we need right now — considerate, yet blunt and cautiously hopeful
On October 3, exactly 10 years ago, the 2010 Commonwealth Games started in Delhi. This week’s quiz is on major ...
Be it food, clothing or accessories, minimalism guided MK Gandhi’s choices in life. While his political ...
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...