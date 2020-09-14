Saptagir Laboratories inks pact with Jubilant Generics on Remdesivir

Saptagir Laboratories has entered into an exclusive agreement with Jubilant Generics, a Jubilant Life Sciences company, to manufacture intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) used for intravenously-administered drug Remdesivir.

The drug will be produced at its World Health Organisation (WHO) Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP)-certified sterile drug product manufacturing plant at Hyderabad, acquired for ₹75 crore.

“This partnership is timely and in line with our strategic growth plans for the company. Our foray into bulk drugs manufacturing will open new revenue streams,” Shilpa Reddy, Promoter and Managing Director, Saptagir Laboratories, said in a release issued on Monday.

Remdesivir is an experimental antiviral drug developed by Gilead Sciences Inc. as a course of treatment for Covid-19. Gilead entered into a non-exclusive licensing agreement with Jubilant Life Sciences for distribution to 127 countries.

Following this, Jubilant Life Sciences, through its subsidiary Jubilant Generics, entered into an exclusive agreement with Saptagir Laboratories to manufacture Remdesivir.