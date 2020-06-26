Scientists believe Jupiter’s moon Europa could support life

At Mercedes, digital is key amid the pandemic
From product launches to retail, it is online all the way
According to a report presented at the virtual Goldschmidt conference, scientists believe that the subsurface ocean on Jupiter’s moon Europa could sustain life. They even found proof that the ocean itself could support life, according to the report by Eureka Alert.
In the report, researchers used data from the Galileo mission to analyse the composition and physical properties of Europa’s core, silicate layer, and the ocean beneath the surface.
Lead researcher Mohit Melwani Daswani from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory informed that they found different minerals to lose water and volatiles at different depths and temperatures. He said to media: “We added up this volatiles that is estimated to have been lost from the interior, and found that they are consistent with the current ocean's predicted mass, meaning that they are probably present in the ocean."
Europa is one of Jupiter’s 79 moons and is the sixth-largest moon in the solar system. The origin of the ocean in Europa is unknown. However, scientists had earlier discerned that the ice crust on Europa floats above a subsurface ocean with observations and data collected by the Voyager and Galileo spacecraft.
Researchers found that ocean worlds like Europa can be formed by metamorphism, a process where increased heat and pressure can breakdown water-containing minerals, subsequently releasing the water initially, because of the radioactive decay and later, because of the subsurface tidal movement.
Furthermore, scientists also discovered that the subsurface ocean could have been acidic, comprising of high concentrations of carbon dioxide, calcium, and sulfate.
Previously, the ocean was thought to be sulfuric, but researchers with their model showed that the oceans were chloride rich, making it very similar to oceans on Earth. On this basis, researchers believe thaht the ocean “could be quite habitable for life."
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine, are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. You can also access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all our readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. You can help us by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section.
Our subscriptions start as low as Rs 199/- per month. A yearly package costs just Rs. 999 – a mere Rs 2.75 per day, less than a third the price of a cup of roadside chai..
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
From product launches to retail, it is online all the way
Turtle wax makes its India debut
Third-gen flagship bearing the 3-pointed star can deliver the thrilling ride you’ve always wanted to share ...
Italian automaker believes that de-risking is the best way forward
At 7-7.25% per annum for tenures over six months, the bank’s rates are among the best in the commercial bank ...
₹1028 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1015100010401055 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed ...
The stock of Max Financial Services jumped 6 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Thursday, ...
With a clever mix of equity and debt, these funds are suitable for investors with a medium risk profile
Why this pristine destination should be the first choice for travel in post-Covid-19 India
Extended lockdowns, school closures and restrictions on movement have left many children vulnerable to abuse
People’s pandemic survival strategy abounds with unhappy choices
The Covid-19 pandemic has revealed the utter necessity as well as the literary possibilities of being a ...
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...