Severity of lung, heart damage due to Covid-19 diminishes over time: Study

A true digital revolution or ‘exclusion through technology’?
Lack of smartphones and poor connectivity have severely cramped internet outreach in Manipur during the ...
According to health experts’ analysis presented at the European Respiratory Society International Congress and published in the journal EurekAlert!, coronavirus patients can suffer from long-term lung and cardiovascular damage, but the damage can be alleviated over time.
For the study, researchers recruited coronavirus patients from a Covid-19 ‘hot spot’ in the Tyrolean region of Austria.
In their presentation at the virtual congress, they discussed in detail the first 86 patients enrolled between April 29 and June 9.
The researchers said that during their first visit, more than half of the patients had at least one persistent symptom, predominantly breathlessness and coughing. CT scans still showed lung damage in 88 per cent of patients.
However, by the time of their next visit, 12 weeks after discharge, the symptoms had improved and lung damage was reduced to 56 per cent.
Sabina Sahanic, a clinical Ph.D student at the University Clinic in Innsbruck and part of the team that carried out the study, said in a statement: “The bad news is that people show lung impairment from Covid-19 weeks after discharge. The good news is that the impairment tends to ameliorate over time, which suggests the lungs have a mechanism for repairing themselves.”
A total of 56 patients (65 per cent) showed persistent symptoms at the time of their six-week visit. Breathlessness (dyspnoea) was the most common symptom (40 patients, 47 per cent).
This was followed by coughing (13 patients, 15 per cent). By the 12-week visit, breathlessness had improved and was present in 31 patients (39 per cent).
The CT scans showed that the score that defines the severity of overall lung damage decreased from eight points at six weeks to four points at 12 weeks.
Lack of smartphones and poor connectivity have severely cramped internet outreach in Manipur during the ...
Electrification has finally brought cheer to remote villages in the Kashmir Valley
Meet the women micro entrepreneurs in Rajasthan’s villages
German luxury car maker Audi had a torrid time in the intervening couple of years before the next generation ...
Unlike other accident insurance policies, Shagun can be bought for anyone — family members, extended family ...
Last week, the rupee (INR) settled at 73.14 versus the preceding week’s close of 73.4, thereby gaining 26 ...
Bitcoins: Mouth-watering returns, but unregulated Which investment or asset has given the best returns from ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 are trading above critical supports
Even as a new batch of UPSC aspirants gets ready for a gruelling entry process, recommendations for reforms to ...
Students in towns big and small go online to prepare for competitive exams
The winner of this year’s International Booker, Marieke Lucas Rijneveld’s debut novel is a visceral ...
It’s September 5, and as Teacher’s Day, this day played a huge part in 3 Idiots, a film based on a top ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...