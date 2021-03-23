Sinovac claims its Covid-19 vaccine safe for children, teenagers between 3-17

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Chinese pharmaceutical Sinovac’s preliminary data formulated after phase I and II clinical trials suggested that its Covid-19 vaccine is safe and effective for toddlers and teenagers aged between 3-17, Global Times reported.
The announcement was made by Sinovac’s medical director Zeng Gang. The company released first-of-its-kind data of ongoing trials on infant and teenage participants.
Zeng noted that the results from phase I and II clinical trials have been submitted to China’s regulator for further evaluation.
Zeng further revealed that the overall rate of side effects was between 23.7 per cent to 29 per cent. However, most of the reactions were mild in nature. While only two children, aged three and six respectively, got fever after the vaccine shots.
Meanwhile, Chinese company Sinopharm is also undertaking vaccine clinical trials on children.
American biotechnology company Moderna Inc has also dosed its first participants in a study called KidCOVE. For the trials, the company will use its mRNA-1273 vaccine against coronavirus, in children between 6 months and less than 12 years, as per previous reports.
