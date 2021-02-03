Study finds key motivation for Covid-19 survivors to donate plasma to patients

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers from the University of Nottingham’s School of Psychology, in collaboration with Australian Red Cross Lifeblood and the University of Queensland Australia, carried out a study to understand what drives Covid-19 survivors donate plasma to patients.
The study has been the first in the world to examine the motivations and barriers to convalescent plasma donation in the UK. The findings were published in Transfusion Medicine.
Lead author and professor Eamonn Ferguson from the University of Nottingham’s School of Psychology said: “The use of convalescent plasma as a treatment relies on the generosity and ‘altruism’ of those who have recently recovered from the virus to help those currently ill.”
Also read: Covid-19 reinfection most common in young, healthy people: Study
He added: “To enhance the recruitment of convalescent plasma donors — as much as blood donors — we need to understand what would motivate, or even defer, those who are eligible to be convalescent plasma donors to donate.”
The study noted that most people would choose to donate as they want to show their gratitude by giving something back after recovering.
The researchers identified six key motivations - Altruism from adversity, post-traumatic growth, moral and civic duty to help research, patriotism, and control, reluctant altruism, and signaling reluctant altruism.
They found the main motivation to donate from these was altruism from adversity and a sense of pay-it-back reciprocity.
Also read: New biosensors quickly detect Covid-19 components and antibodies
Barriers to donating were also explored. Some of them include logistics, lack of trust in institutions, fear of re-infection, infection and process risk to self and others and revealing infection history. Other fears such as fear of needles was a particular deterrent.
Convalescent plasma is a treatment being trialed for Covid-19 and involves blood plasma from recovered Covid-19 patients being transfused into critically ill Covid-19 patients. This provides ‘passive’ immunity as the antibodies against Covid-19 are transferred from the recovered patient to the current patient.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Infrastructure & Power: Realise big dreamsIn December 2019, the Centre laid out an ambitious plan for ...
₹1560 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1540152015751590 Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if ...
Zee Entertainment (ZEEL) has been in an intermediate-term uptrend since it took support at ₹135 in August ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 stay above key support ahead of the Budget
The usual pre-Budget razzmatazz was missing this time around: Covid-19 restrictions poured cold water on ...
A project seeks to lift the veil on the forgotten histories of Indian soldiers fighting on foreign land
Salma’s The Curse is an intense exploration of women’s lives — all straining under the weight of custom and ...
The lockdown sent millennials and WFH-ers scurrying to the home chefs and cloud kitchens for their daily ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...