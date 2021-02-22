Windlas Biotech, Mateon Therapeutics partner to launch lung therapy solution

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Windlas Biotech Pvt. Ltd., an Indian pharmaceutical contract drug development and manufacturing organisation partnered with Mateon Therapeutics, Inc., a US-based oncology company, launched a food supplement, and telemedicine support for respiratory wellness in India.
According to the joint official release, in India, around 100 million people suffer from respiratory problems. The key challenges are the lack of cost-effective and lab-free methods for the early diagnosis of diseases.
The product, PulmoHeal is a broad-spectrum, lung therapy food supplement that is supported by a clinical study. The release noted that it is integrated with its own Telemedicine AI-based platform to offer support for patients in India.
Developed from the indigenous plant Artemisia extract, the active component of PulmoHeal has been known to exhibit multiple pharmacological activities against inflammation, viral infections, and lung repair, the report added.
This will be available on online channels, including Amazon, Flipkart, and 1mg.com, from February 28 onwards. The companies stated that PulmoHeal could be taken periodically by those affected by a respiratory viral infection, asthma, hay fever, or smokers and even those living in smog-infested cities to improve their lung health and breathing functions.
Speaking on the launch, Hitesh Windlass, MD, Windlas Biotech, said: "PulmoHeal is a unique combination of cutting-edge manufacturing, clinical drug development, and artificial intelligence (AI), which harnesses the power of traditional and modern science. The ARTIHealth model can be replicated for a range of therapies, including monitoring Covid-19 infection.”
He added: “Our work with Mateon on PulmoHeal has been accepted by leading peer-reviewed journals in modern medicine and we shall continue to build on our momentum in bringing 360o solution to all facets of healthcare.”
Dr. Vuong Trieu, CEO and Chairman of Mateon said: "We are pleased to be able to leverage on the deep tradition of Indian medicine and advance artificial intelligence & supercomputing technologies under one umbrella to create this innovative solution to healthcare, one which we hope to replicate throughout the world across multiple indications.”
Dr. Vuong added: “Through our post-marketing survey platform, we hope to democratize drug development through patient-driven research. With our continued drive to remove inefficiencies from drug development and clinical trial processes, the platform sets the stage for continual improvement of drug development and clinical trials by democratizing the drug development process.”
According to the international journal Frontiers in Pharmacology and Clinical Pharmacology Clinical, PulmoHeal efficacy is statistically significant and more than doubles the recovery rate of Covid-19 patients.
