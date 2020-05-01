SCR runs special train to Jharkhand for migrant labour

Finding the right partner for Harley in India
Perhaps a surprise will emerge in the form of a Japanese brand
The South Central Railway today operated a special train from Lingampalli in Hyderabad to Hatia in Jharkhand to transport migrant labour, stranded due to the lockdown following the outbreak of Covid-19, back to their homes.
The train Lingampalli–Hatia Special Train left with 1,225 passengers.
Senior officials, both from the State government and Railways were deployed to supervise proper boarding of the migrant labour and operation of the Special train.
Railway Protection Force and Government Railway Police were also deputed to escort the train.
Following the Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines, the Railways made arrangements for the train journey including food requirements and water supply for the travelling labour for their journey.
