Amid heavy speculation over the next Chief Minister in Maharashtra, State’s caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said his party will accept whatever decision the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) takes regarding the post.

During a press conference held at Shinde’s bungalow on November 27, the party leader said he had spoken with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

“I have spoken with the two leaders on Tuesday and assured them that Shiv Sena will support whatever decision the Prime Minister makes,” said Shinde. He added that party leaders will hold a meeting on November 28 in Delhi to make the final decision on the Maharashtra posts.

Shinde also dismissed queries regarding his disappointment for not getting Chief Ministership a second time stating that all parties have worked as Mahayuti Alliance. The Alliance won over 200 seats in Maharashtra with BJP taking the lion’s share, 132 seats, the Shinde party winning 57 seats and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Ajit Pawar faction winning 41 seats. During the conference, Shinde called the wins a “landslide victory,” adding that his party has taken forward the teachings of late Shiv Sena leader Balasaheb Thackeray.

When asked about public sentiment favouring his continuation as Chief Minister, Shinde acknowledged, “It is natural for people to feel that way.” However, his statement “abhi aasman baki hai (the sky is the limit)” left room for interpretation, signalling his ambitions might still influence negotiations. Amid reports suggesting Shinde’s preference to retain the Chief Minister’s post against BJP’s inclination towards Devendra Fadnavis, sources speculate he may negotiate hard before relinquishing the position. Chandrashekhar Bawankule, BJP’s State president, welcomed Shinde’s statements. “We are grateful to Eknath Shinde for expressing support for the CM candidate to be decided by BJP’s leadership,” Bawankule said. He also dismissed opposition rumors of Shinde’s dissatisfaction within Mahayuti, reiterating the alliance’s unity.

(with inputs from Pune Bureau)

