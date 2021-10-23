Singapore to lift ban on travel from India, neighbouring countries

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Singapore has decided to lift the ban on travellers from India from October 26 permitting them to enter and transit through the country. Travel from India, however, is subject to a ten-day compulsory Stay-Home-Notice (SHN) requirement at a dedicated SHN facility in the country.
“We have reviewed the Covid-19 situation...all travellers with a 14-day travel history to Bangladesh, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka prior to departure to Singapore will be allowed to enter and transit through Singapore from October 26, 2359 hours. These travellers will be subject to Category IV border measures,” according to an update on border measures issued by the Ministry of Health, Singapore on Saturday.
Singapore had previously announced that all travellers with a 14-day travel history to Bangladesh, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka will not be allowed to enter or transit through Singapore.
As travellers from India have now been placed in Category IV, they will need to go for a 10-day SHN at declared place of accommodation and at the end of it get an exit PCR test done. The traveller will have to bear the cost of both the SHN facility and the tests.
