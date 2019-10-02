Single-use plastics will not be allowed inside monuments: Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel

In a bid to stop the use of plastics inside the premises of historical monuments, Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel on Wednesday said that single-use plastics will not be allowed inside and close to the monuments.

“Single use plastic will not be allowed within the monument and even within the 100 metre radius of the monuments,” said Patel, who is also in charge of the Culture Ministry, while speaking at an event marking inauguration of Paryatan Parv (tourism festival).

The festival, which hopes to promote tourism within the country, will held in different parts of the country simultaneously till October 13. It was declared open by Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan.

This year's festival is dedicated to the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. During this period, the events such as story telling, theatre and music concerts will organised at different tourist sites in all states in the country.

Some of highlights of the Delhi leg of the event, which is being held at Rajpath lawns between October 2-6, are theme pavilions from 31 states, food courts and 59 stalls and a kitchen studio by Institute of Hotel Management, New Delhi.