Sitharaman highlights need to keep supply chains open for vaccine raw materials to combat Covid-19

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has highlighted the need for an international financial architecture to fight the Covid-19 pandemic across the globe, and stressed on the importance of keeping supply chains open for vaccine raw materials.
Sitharaman, participating in the 36th Annual G30 International Banking Seminar virtually here on Sunday, spoke on the panel about Financing the Commons, Climate and Pandemic Security, the Finance Ministry tweeted.
She “stressed on focused mobilisation and #equitableallocation of finances and #techsolutions to successfully harness the global #commongood of #climate and #pandemic security,” it said.
Sitharaman highlighted the need for an international financial architecture to fight the pandemic across the globe, and supported new financial instruments to focus on and press forward green initiatives.
She underlined the need for the World Health Organisation (WHO) to be strengthened for a more effective response to new challenges.
The Minister stressed on the need to keep open supply chains for vaccine raw materials, the Ministry said.
Also see: No alternative but to ensure universal availability of vaccines: Sitharaman
India has been highlighting the importance of enhancing the resilience of supply chains and greater engagement in the Indo-Pacific region, especially after the pandemic caused disruptions in the existing supply chains.
Sitharaman on Monday interacted with Arvind Panagariya, former Vice Chairman of Niti Aayog, and M Suresh Sundaresan from Columbia University, at a breakfast meeting during her visit to New York. Senior officials of the Government of India were also present.
The Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations, Ambassador T S Tirumurti, also called on Sitharaman.
The Finance Minister arrived here on Friday after her visit to Washington DC and addressed a gathering of women entrepreneurs of Indian-origin in New Jersey, where she spoke on India’s robust economic recovery and the road ahead and the opportunities India has to offer to the world.
In Washington, she participated in the annual meetings of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.
Sitharaman began her week-long US visit with a trip to Boston, where she met CEOs, addressed a roundtable meeting of investors and executives and addressed students and faculty at the Harvard Kennedy School.
India, the world’s largest producer of vaccines overall, suspended exports of Covid-19 vaccines in April to focus on inoculating its own population following a sudden spike in infections.
Also see: India raises concern over climate financing, technology transfer
Last month, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced that India will resume export of supplies.
India said that it will resume export of surplus Covid-19 vaccines in the fourth quarter of 2021 under the ‘Vaccine Maitri’ programme and to meet its commitment to the COVAX global pool.
COVAX is a worldwide initiative aimed at equitable access to Covid-19 vaccines directed by Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, and the WHO.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Identifying them early on, holding them through ups and downs not easy
Here are six choices for your hard-earned money
We list a set of Do’s and Dont’s that MF investors should consider
The indices ended the sideways consolidation last week with a strong rally
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
On his 75 birthday, several stalwarts from the cricketing world came together to pen their thoughts on the ...
The industry has transformed post-pandemic; new trends arise while high quality production is need of the ...
Healthy pick me ups — compact 30 to 40 ml offerings — are trending in the beverage space
Consumers love backstories, so marketers should use them powerfully
Some of our favourite brand campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...