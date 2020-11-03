Sivakasi’s fire cracker manufacturers counter campaign to boycott crackers

With less than a fortnight left for Diwali, an online campaign to boycott crackers due to Covid-19, could act as a major spoiler for the sale of fireworks this year. The campaign has already led to a ban on sale of crackers by the Rajasthan government, and manufactures at the small town of Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu are worried that other states may follow suit. They are trying very hard to counter the campaign claiming it to be untrue. It is the work of some ‘vested’ interests, they say.

The campaign to boycott crackers, which started in Rajasthan last month when a couple of doctors urged people not to buy them, has now spread across the country. “Over 90 per cent of stocks are ready for sale. Such a ban will be a catastrophe for the cracker industry,” said a leading manufacturer in Sivakasi, which produces nearly 90 per cent of India’s crackers.

The campaign to boycott crackers has come in the backdrop of cracker manufacturers facing a tough time in 2019 on the issue of Green crackers, and are yet to recover from the 42-day lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A message on social media says that many coronavirus victims have trouble in breathing as the virus affects the lungs. Those infected patients are taking time to recover completely. “With a number of coronavirus infected victims everywhere, we should take an oath that this year, we and our entire family will give up firecrackers on Diwali,” the message said.

The toxic gas from crackers will be very deadly for patients living through home quarantine. All of you should also try to not risk the lives of our siblings due to this toxic smoke. This step will be a great example for our neighbours, villages and cities, the message said.

Countering the campaign, P Ganesan, Director, Sony Fireworks, and President of The Tamil Nadu Fireworks Amorces Manufacturers’ Association, said it was against the Diwali festival. It is not true as sulphur dioxide emission will be at a very low level. Due to green crackers, the emission has reduced by 30 per cent, he said. Sivakasi manufactures fireworks valued at over ₹3,000 crore. The 1,070 units employ nearly three lakh employees directly, and five lakh indirectly.

“It is pathetic. Vested interests have started this campaign,” says G Abiruben, Managing Director, Ayyan Fireworks Factor (P) Ltd.

Fireworks result in emissions. That’s a fact. But the truth must be told. Do these emissions cause health hazards? Are people in danger of facing death due to the smoke from fireworks? Absolutely no harmful gases are emitted by lighting fireworks. The Ministry of Environment and Forests and the Central Pollution Control Board have given written affidavits in the Supreme Court stating that no harmful gases are emitted from lighting of fireworks . So, anyone who wants to spread false news should think twice before spreading such baseless allegations, he added.

“Such boycott campaigns are undertaken every year against fireworks/Diwali celebrations, yet the innocent industry keeps moving,” said a manufacturer. “Such campaigns do not affect sales since consumers disregard them,” he added.

But when states start banning the sale of crackers, it becomes a different story.