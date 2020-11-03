Sivakasi’s fire cracker manufacturers counter campaign to boycott crackers

Is GST about ease of doing business?
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
With less than a fortnight left for Diwali, an online campaign to boycott crackers due to Covid-19, could act as a major spoiler for the sale of fireworks this year. The campaign has already led to a ban on sale of crackers by the Rajasthan government, and manufactures at the small town of Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu are worried that other states may follow suit. They are trying very hard to counter the campaign claiming it to be untrue. It is the work of some ‘vested’ interests, they say.
The campaign to boycott crackers, which started in Rajasthan last month when a couple of doctors urged people not to buy them, has now spread across the country. “Over 90 per cent of stocks are ready for sale. Such a ban will be a catastrophe for the cracker industry,” said a leading manufacturer in Sivakasi, which produces nearly 90 per cent of India’s crackers.
The campaign to boycott crackers has come in the backdrop of cracker manufacturers facing a tough time in 2019 on the issue of Green crackers, and are yet to recover from the 42-day lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Also read: Diwali: Most States yet to give nod for setting up outlets to sell fireworks
A message on social media says that many coronavirus victims have trouble in breathing as the virus affects the lungs. Those infected patients are taking time to recover completely. “With a number of coronavirus infected victims everywhere, we should take an oath that this year, we and our entire family will give up firecrackers on Diwali,” the message said.
The toxic gas from crackers will be very deadly for patients living through home quarantine. All of you should also try to not risk the lives of our siblings due to this toxic smoke. This step will be a great example for our neighbours, villages and cities, the message said.
Countering the campaign, P Ganesan, Director, Sony Fireworks, and President of The Tamil Nadu Fireworks Amorces Manufacturers’ Association, said it was against the Diwali festival. It is not true as sulphur dioxide emission will be at a very low level. Due to green crackers, the emission has reduced by 30 per cent, he said. Sivakasi manufactures fireworks valued at over ₹3,000 crore. The 1,070 units employ nearly three lakh employees directly, and five lakh indirectly.
Also read: Finally, green fireworks ready for market this Diwali
“It is pathetic. Vested interests have started this campaign,” says G Abiruben, Managing Director, Ayyan Fireworks Factor (P) Ltd.
Fireworks result in emissions. That’s a fact. But the truth must be told. Do these emissions cause health hazards? Are people in danger of facing death due to the smoke from fireworks? Absolutely no harmful gases are emitted by lighting fireworks. The Ministry of Environment and Forests and the Central Pollution Control Board have given written affidavits in the Supreme Court stating that no harmful gases are emitted from lighting of fireworks . So, anyone who wants to spread false news should think twice before spreading such baseless allegations, he added.
“Such boycott campaigns are undertaken every year against fireworks/Diwali celebrations, yet the innocent industry keeps moving,” said a manufacturer. “Such campaigns do not affect sales since consumers disregard them,” he added.
But when states start banning the sale of crackers, it becomes a different story.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
How children without access to online education in Jharkhand and Bihar villages get their lessons
Covid-19 has disrupted training and job placement for rural youth
A new shape, louder sound, and all the Alexa conversation you want
BL Research BureauThe stock of market behemoth Reliance Industries (RIL) crashed nearly 9 per cent on Monday ...
November futures contract looks set to decline further
The stock of LIC Housing Finance gained 5.7 per cent with above average volume on Monday, bouncing up from a ...
₹1215 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1200118512301245 As long as the stock trades above ₹1,200 the near term ...
Fear dons new faces as a virus spooks the world. A Halloween special
A change of guard at the White House may calm fears in capitals and drawing rooms, but will not alter the ...
It’s the 90th birthday of Michael Collins, the third astronaut on the Apollo XI Mission, who stayed in the ...
Let loose those piercing, blood-curdling shrieks of laughter
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...